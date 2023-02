At supermarkets across the UK, just a few fish species now dominate sales, a trend that only looks likely to grow with the closure of fish counters across the country.

Meanwhile premium species such as hake, monkfish, craw fish, cuttlefish and langoustine are all shipped to Europe, while the British consumers purchase foreign-caught cod, haddock and tuna.

One company looking to change that is Ocean Fish, Cornwall’s oldest fishing and processing import-export business.