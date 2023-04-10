This story is being updated.

A key pollock harvesting vessel owned by Seattle-based Trident Seafoods caught fire over the weekend, and continued to pose a threat to deadly freon gas as of Sunday morning.

The 276-foot Kodiak Enterprise, which is docked in the Hylebos Waterway in Tacoma, Washington, was suspected to have caught fire early Saturday morning, according to a statement released by the US Coast Guard, which was leading a joint response to contain the blaze.

The vessel has an estimated 55,000 gallons of diesel on board, and 19,000 pounds of freon, which is toxic if inhaled in large volumes.