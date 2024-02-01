The Peruvian anchovy fishing and processing industries are quickly turning their attention to the opening of the first 2024 season in key north-central waters likely to happen in April or May after the early halt of the second season of 2023.

Final harvest totals for the most recent season are yet to be announced, but according to official documentation seen by IntraFish, approximately 1.246 million tons had been landed by Jan. 10 -- around 75 percent of the quota.

Peruvian fishing companies faced a race around the clock to land their full quotas as weather conditions closed in.