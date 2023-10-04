The North Pacific Fishery Management Council (NPFMC) needs to refocus its efforts to help Alaska's struggling crab fisheries, according to one influential Alaska crab industry group.

Jamie Goen, executive director for Alaska Bering Sea Crabbers, said in public testimony presented earlier this week to the NPFMC's Scientific and Statistical Committee (SSC) that scientists are spending too much time going over stock assessment models for Bering Sea crab fisheries and not enough effort on conservation, including measures that could help keep desperate fishermen afloat during commercial closures.