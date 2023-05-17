The first prices for Alaska's prized Copper River wild salmon are in, and both processors and consumers are paying slightly less for the fish than they did last year.

Copper River salmon ex-vessel prices, the amount paid by processing companies to fishermen, are running at around $10 (€9.22) per pound for sockeye and and $15 (€13.80) per pound for kings caught during the first fishery opening on Monday, sources told IntraFish.

That's compared to higher Copper River salmon ex-vessel prices in 2022 that ran between $11.50