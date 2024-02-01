Scientists are recommending a further 20 percent cut to the Barents Sea cod quota for 2024, reducing the total allowable catch (TAC) to 453,427 metric tons.

If the advice is followed, the Northeast Arctic cod quota would be the lowest since 2008, according to Norway's Institute of Marine Research.

The Norwegian-Russian research group also recommended slashing quotas for Northeast Arctic haddock by 25 percent, to 127,550 metric tons.

The 20 percent cut in the cod quota follows similar cuts in 2022 and 2023.