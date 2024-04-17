Thailand’s parliament is considering several proposals to relax stringent fishing regulations brought into law nearly a decade ago, raising fears among retailers and non-governmental organizations that the country might be about to backtrack on its commitments to tackle abuses in the sector.

Lawmakers have submitted a raft of new bills in recent months, a response to a growing chorus from within the industry that Thailand’s current fisheries laws – introduced after a string of investigative media reports into widespread malpractice in the sector – are too strict.