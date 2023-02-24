South Africa-based fishing group Premier Fishing increased its ownership of domestic squid group Talhado Fishing Enterprises.

The Johannesburg-listed fishing company acquired an additional 30.35 percent shareholding of Talhado, earlier this year according to its annual report.

With the transaction, Premier Fishing will gain further control over its squid fishing rights, brand, processing facilities, and will enhance Talhado’s footprint in the squid sector, according to the company.

The squid sector has proven to be a good generator of revenue for Premier Fishing, and it will further exploit synergies between the operations. Talhado also has an extensive international sales network which Premier Fishing will leverage.