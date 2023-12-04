The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has confirmed the causes of death or injury for 11 killer whales caught incidentally in fishing gear and a NOAA research survey in Alaska in 2023.

The agency said Dec. 1 that six whales died from being caught in Alaska processor vessels using non-pelagic trawl gear targeting flatfish. A seventh whale was caught in fishing gear and seriously injured, according to NOAA.

The agency said it will undertake further analyses to fully assess the impacts of all human-caused mortalities and serious injuries for these stocks of killer whales in 2023.