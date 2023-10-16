US and European seafood buyers and retailers are examining their supply chains following the release last week of an investigation by the nonprofit Outlaw Ocean Project published in The New Yorker magazine alleging key industry players are importing and distributing seafood produced in China through the use of forced labor.

The investigation sent shock waves throughout the industry, promoting US lawmakers to schedule a Congressional hearing into the matter later this month.

The Outlaw Ocean project report traces seafood from Chinese ships and processing plants to importers in Europe and the Untied States and the supermarket chains where these products were allegedly sold.