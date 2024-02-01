The United Kingdom, Norway and the European Union (EU) have concluded a series of trilateral and bilateral fisheries agreements, with a notable uptick in quota allocations.

For its part, the UK fishing industry will have access to 420,000 metric tons of fishing opportunities worth up to £700 million (€818.5 million/$880 million) after agreements were reached with the EU and Norway.

This brings the total fishing opportunities secured for the UK fleet in 2024 in the main negotiating forums to 750,000 metric tons – 80,000 metric tons more than in 2023 - worth up to £970 million (€1.1