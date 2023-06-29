The Scottish government is scrapping plans to impose Highly Protected Marine Areas (HPMAs) or "no-take" zones in 10 percent of the country's waters by 2026, following significant backlash from the fishing and salmon farming industries, as well as local communities.

Scottish Parliament's Net Zero Secretary Mairi McAllan said Thursday that while the government remains "firmly committed" to the outcome of enhancing marine protection, the proposal as consulted on "will not be progressed."

The announcement follows a nationwide consultation on the controversial proposals, which would have seen fishing and aquaculture activities banned across 10 percent of Scotland’s waters by 2026.