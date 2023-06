Iceland's Marine Research Institute (Hafrannsoknastofnun) is recommending an increase in the total allowable catch (TAC) of cod and haddock for the 2023/2024 fishing season.

The advice, published June 9, recommends a 1 percent increase in the catch limit for cod to 211,309 metric tons, up from 208,846 metric tons in the current fishing year.

"The increase can be attributed to an increase in the assessment of the reference population this year," said the Institute.