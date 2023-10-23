Russian whitefish giant Norebo will no longer build four of the 10 factory trawlers it ordered under the state investment quota program at St. Petersburg-based shipyard Severnaya Verf, due to rising costs and the refusal of foreign companies to supply equipment as part of widespread sanctions imposed on Russia after its invasion of Ukraine.

Instead it will likely construct the vessels at its own subsidiary, Pella-Stapelj shipyard in Russia.

"We signed an agreement with Norebo for the construction of a series of 10 factory trawlers, of which six vessels are already afloat," General Director of Severnaya Verf, Igor Orlov, told Russia’s RBK news agency.