The Russian Pollock Catchers Association (PCA) is launching a new program to promote the "Far Eastern Pollock" brand in the Russian market, in an effort to increase domestic pollock consumption to 350,000 metric tons over the next three years.
Russia's pollock suppliers launch generic branding campaign to boost domestic consumption
2 August 2023 3:00 GMT Updated 2 August 2023 3:00 GMT
By