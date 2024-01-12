Whitefish giant Russian Fishery Company (RFC) has sold its Seljdj-D and Seljdj-V fishing companies to Russian politician Valery Ponomarev, co-owner of Okeanrybflot Holding, a company involved in pollock, squid and Pacific herring harvesting.

In 2022, Okeanrybflot caught more than 277,000 metric tons of fish and produced almost 180,000 metric tons of products.

RFC confirmed the deal, adding that the two companies sold have the rights to catch around 15,000 metric tons of Pacific herring per year, according to Russian media outlet Kommersant.