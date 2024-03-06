Russian Fishery Company (RFC), a major producer of whitefish, has inaugurated a new supertrawler as part of an $875 million (€804 million) program to build a 10-strong fleet of vessels in a domestic shipyard in return for fishing quotas.

The Kapitan Martynov is the fourth of 10 factory trawlers to be constructed for RFC at the Admiralty Shipyards in St. Petersburg, with orders from the Russian whitefish giant helping to support a domestic shipbuilding industry under pressure since the introduction of sanctions in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.