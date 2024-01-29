The Gavan company, an arm of Russian pollock giant Gidrostroy, has signed a deal with Russia’s Far East and Arctic Development Corporation for the construction of a new RUB5.2 billion (€53.5 million/$58.1 million) onshore processing plant on Sakhalin Island.

The new complex will have a production capacity of up to 500 metric tons per day and will consist of an automated fish processing plant, cold storage capacity of 5,000 metric tons, an in-house laboratory, and housing for employees.

The company expects to begin construction this year, and the plant should be fully operational by 2026.