Russia’s main fishing industry lobby is calling on the government to scrap export duties on pollock, cod and a range of other seafood products as fisheries contend with severe financial losses after being frozen out of the US and European markets.

The All-Russian Fishery Association said it was appealing for certain species, also including crab, to be exempted from a sliding export duty introduced from Oct. 1 and scheduled to run for the rest of this year.

The association, known by its Russian initials, VARPE, is proposing exemption for a range of pollock products, including frozen fish, fillets, minced meat and surimi, as well as cod fillets, klipfish, frozen Iwasi, and deep-sea crab.