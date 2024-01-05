Russia’s 2024 pollock “A” season in the Sea of Okhotsk is now underway, but the country is facing new import restrictions in Europe and the United States, two of its major markets for the fish.

Pollock is Russia's most significant seafood export.

The European Union’s decision to exclude Russian pollock and cod from duty-free imports into EU countries has come in force.

From Jan.1, Russian pollock fillets, as well as double-frozen fillets produced by third countries using Russian pollock, are now subject to a 13.7