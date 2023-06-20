Russian fishery agency Rosrybolovstvo remains committed to the implementation of a large-scale fishing fleet renovation program based on so-called investment quotas allocated in return for building new vessels at domestic shipyards.

The fisheries regulator is confident in its ambitious plan despite the severe sanctions imposed on Russia after its invasion of Ukraine that are affecting its shipbuilding sector as well.

Flag-raising ceremonies were held on two new fishing vessels confirming the intentions of the fishery authorities.

On June 13, the state flag was raised on the trawler Dmitry Kozharskiy in Kaliningrad after the vessel had passed sea trials in the Baltic Sea.