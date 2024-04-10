A healthy pollock catch resulted in a significant increase in Russia’s surimi production during the "A" season that ended Wednesday, a leading industry trade association reported.

At 30,000 metric tons, at-sea surimi production rose almost 40 percent year-on-year during the “A” season in Russia’s Far East, which ran for slightly over three months and is by far the biggest pollock harvesting period of the year for the country.

Much of the country's surimi production is exported to Japan and other Asian countries, where it competes with product from US producers.