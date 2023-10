The Bristol Bay red king crab fishery will be allowed to open for the 2023-2024 season. The fishery is one of the most valuable crab harvests in the United States and for the Alaska seafood companies that harvest and trade the species.

The Alaska Department of Fish and Game (ADF&G) on Friday announced a total allowable catch (TAC) for the fishery of around 975 metric tons, following recommendations approved by the North Pacific Fishery Management Council (NPFMC). The fishery opens Oct.