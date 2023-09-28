A peaceful protest has been planned for the Genuine Alaska Pollock Producers (GAPP) annual meeting being held in Seattle on Thursday.

The industry’s fifth-ever event brings together Alaska industry executives from companies such as Trident, Aquamar, American Seafoods and UniSea, and also features allied industry members, lawmakers and social media influencers.

Activists with the “Stop Factory Trawler Bycatch” campaign plan to hold a protest Thursday outside the annual meeting at Seattle’s Four Seasons Hotel, local news site KUCB reported.



"GAPP, as a marketing organization, is not engaged in political discussions around the fishery taking place in Alaska and elsewhere," the organization said Wednesday.

GAPP said the protest is planned from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm at the Four Seasons where the conference is being held all day. The organization did not disclose the name of the protest group in its note to attendees or what the protest is specifically about.

NOAA is evaluating data collected on 10 killer whales, also known as orcas, incidentally caught in Alaska by Bering Sea and Aleutian Island groundfish trawl fisheries this year.

Article continues below the advert

NOAA Fisheries reported earlier this month that only one of those incidents resulted in the whale being released alive.

Alaska tribes as well as environmental organizations are intensely scrutinizing the Alaska pollock fishery, asking about its role in critically low chum salmon counts on the Yukon River now for several years in a row.

Bycatch is non-targeted fish caught while vessels are harvesting a different species. A so-called prohibited species catch limit would require the Alaska pollock fishery to close if it caught a specified number of chum.

The North Pacific Fisheries Management Council (NPFMC), which determines fisheries regulations for key fisheries resources in Alaska, is currently looking at implementing a limit on the number of salmon harvested as bycatch by Alaska pollock fishing vessels.