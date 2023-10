Leading Russian crab fishery companies were among the winners in last week's auction of lucrative Russia Far East crab harvesting quota that brought in $2.2 billion (€2.1 billion) for the Russian government.

Quotas for red king crab, opilio snow crab, bairdi crab, blue king crab, horsehair crab, brown king crab, and golden king crab were auctioned off in a series of 27 lots, with major crab catching groups – Russian Crab and Antey – and eight Far Eastern companies securing much of the quota.