A cancellation of the second anchovy fishing season later this year in Peru's key north-central waters could force companies out of business and leave thousands of industry workers without income for up to 90 days, Pablo Trapunsky, CEO of fisheries and fishmeal processing giant Pesquera Diamante told Pesca y Medio Ambiente (Fisheries and Environment) magazine.
Latest Jobs
Pesquera Diamante CEO: Second Peru anchovy season is make or break for industry
With prospects for even a brief first anchovy season in Peru's key north-central waters fading, thousands of industry workers wait nervously to see if the second season goes ahead.
18 August 2023 4:01 GMT Updated 18 August 2023 4:01 GMT
By