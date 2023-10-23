Fishmeal industry sources will be closely monitoring weather conditions and the clock in hopes that the entire 1.682 million metric tons anchovy quota in key north-central waters announced on Sunday is harvested.

With the fishery being a key supplier of raw material to the global fishmeal industry, harvesting the full quota this time around would be welcomed after the first season in north-central waters earlier this year was cancelled.

"Let's hope they catch at least 1 million metric tons of the quota.