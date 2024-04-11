Peru has more than doubled its anchovy quota for the first season of 2024 in the country's north-central waters, a move welcomed by the global fishmeal industry, which is still recovering from the shock cancellation of the corresponding season last year.

Fixed at 2.475 million metric tons for the season beginning April 16, the quota for anchovy and white anchovy marks a significant increase from the total allowable catch of 1.09 million metric tons approved last year – a season that was subsequently cancelled to preserve fishing stocks.