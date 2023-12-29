Two fishing unions in Peru are calling on the government to urgently close the second anchovy season as catches of juvenile fish continue to climb, reports La Republica.

The unions met with representatives from the country's Ministry of Production (Produce) and the Peruvian Marine Institute (Imarpe) on Dec. 27 to request the closure of the second fishing season as official data showed catches of juvenile anchovy exceeded 361,000 metric tons earlier this month.

However, the leaders of the Single Union of Fishermen of New Vessels of Peru (Supnep) and the Single Union of Motorists, Officers and Fishermen of Peru (Sumopp) were dissatisfied with the meeting because, according to reports, Production Minister Ana Maria Choquehuanca did not attend.