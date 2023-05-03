The crucial first anchovy harvesting season in Peru's north-central waters is facing the possibility of a lengthy delay, after results from separate scientific surveys proved unsatisfactory.

It means scientists will take to the ocean again in May before determining what course of action should be taken next.

"The dispersion of biomass does not make it possible to accurately measure, among other factors due to sea conditions, which has gone from cold to neutral," an official from Peru's National Fisheries Society (SNP) told IntraFish.