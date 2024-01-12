Authorities in Peru have have closed the key second anchovy fishing season in the country's north-central waters with around 75 percent of the 1.682 million metric ton quota harvested.

Final harvest totals are yet to be announced, but according to official documentation seen by IntraFish approximately 1.246 million tons had been landed by Jan. 10, with average daily catches running at a sluggish pace of 15,199 metric tons a day.

Peruvian fishing companies faced a race around the clock to land their full quotas as weather conditions closed in.