More than half of the anchovy quota in Peru's key north-central fishing zone has been harvested, according to the Marine Ingredients Organization (IFFO), but the industry remains concerned that higher catches of juvenile fish could shut down the fishery before the full quota is caught.

For fish oil, lower-than-average yields have not produced the hoped for supply of Peruvian fish oil.

Following a five-day scientific expedition last month by the Peruvian Marine Institute (Imarpe), Peru's Ministry of Production (Produce) authorized a 1.682