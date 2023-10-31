The dire financial situation facing Alaska seafood processors is disturbing the sleep of Mark Palmer, CEO of OBI Seafoods, one of Alaska's largest seafood producers.

Processors cannot survive if they continue to finance these inventory levels and pay these interest rates ...

A major downturn in salmon prices this year, driven by high inventories and weak consumer demand, has put Alaska processors in precarious financial waters.

The situation, Palmer told fishermen last week during a salmon market update hosted by United Fishermen of Alaska (UFA), "keeps me up at night."