Norwegian scallop startup Ava Ocean has secured a NOK 47 million (€4.2 million/$4.6 million) government grant for its project to eliminate sea urchin deserts and rejuvenate kelp forests along the Norwegian coast using its seabed harvesting technology.

Known as The Ocean Green project, Ava Ocean will lead a consortium -- which includes partners such as Wild Lab Projects, NIBIO, NIVA, Akvaplan Niva, Hofseth Biocare, and Wandering Owl -- to harvest invasive sea urchins, revitalize kelp forests, and develop new products.