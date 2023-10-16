There is growing concern among some in Norway that a new ground rent tax similar to the 25 percent tax imposed on aquaculture companies this year, could be levied on companies operating in the country's wild-capture fisheries.

Norway's salmon farming sector recently fell victim to a hefty new ground rent that has contributed millions to state coffers, much to the disdain of many in the industry.

"I fear that it will soon be the pelagic boats that will receive ground rent tax," Bengt Rune Strifeldt, parliamentary representative for Norwegian government opposition Progress Party, told IntraFish sister publication Fiskeribladet.