Norway has set its own 'provisional' quotas for mackerel and herring in the northeast Atlantic for 2024, after the Coastal States -- the European Union, Norway, Iceland, the Faroe Islands, the United Kingdom, Russia, and Greenland -- once again failed to reach any agreement on quota sharing.

While the Coastal States have agreed on an overall total allowable catch for both species, they have failed to agree on how that should be split between them. With a lack of agreement in place, Norway has gone ahead and set its own provisional quotas.