Norway is hiking the snow crab quota for next year by 32 percent to 10,300 metric tons, in line with advice from the Institute of Marine Research, but confirmed it will limit access to the fishery from 2025.

The country's Ministry of Trade and Fisheries said Monday the quota will increase by 2,510 metric tons compared with 2023, citing a good development of the snow crab population thereby allowing the country to harvest more.

"Over the past six years, we have gained more and more reliable knowledge about the distribution of snow crab on the Norwegian shelf in the Barents Sea after research cruises and gear trials have been carried out, this knowledge helps us to increase the quotas," said Fisheries and Oceans Minister Cecilie Myrseth.