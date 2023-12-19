Norway and the United Kingdom reached a bilateral fisheries agreement for 2024 on Monday, which sets out mutual access to fishing in each other's economic zones, as well as an exchange of fishing quotas.

In the agreement for 2024, the parties will continue mutual access to demersal fishing in each other's zones of 30,000 metric tons, which corresponds to the same level for 2023. The exact details of this will be determined in the Norwegian regulation.

Access has also been agreed for Norway to fish 20,000 metric tons of North Sea herring in the British zone, also a continuation of this year's level.