Norway and the Faroe Islands have agreed on a new fisheries agreement for the 2024 season.

With the decline in the cod and haddock quotas in the Barents Sea, the agreement for 2024 entails a reduction of the quota levels from 2023.

The Faroe Islands' quotas for cod in the Norwegian zone are reduced by 600 metric tons to 4,345 metric tons, and the haddock quota is reduced from 1,100 metric tons to 980 metric tons.

The Faroe Islands' quotas for saithe and bycatch will continue at 500 and 400 metric tons respectively.