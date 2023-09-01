A new report by the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) identifies seven nations and entities engaged in illegal, unreported and unregulated IUU fishing, including two with issues related to forced labor, the first time the issue has been included.
NOAA: China, Russia among those continuing to fail on IUU fishing
For the first time, a new US government report also shines a light on nations and entities allowing the use of forced labor and those that target or incidentally catch sharks.
1 September 2023 5:01 GMT Updated 1 September 2023 5:01 GMT
