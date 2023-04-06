The Marine Conservation Society (MCS), is downgrading northeast Atlantic mackerel in its latest consumer guide, branding it a "no longer sustainable choice," following years of overfishing and poor management.

The NGO's Good Fish Guide advises consumers on which seafood options are the most sustainable by using a traffic light system.

Northeast Atlantic mackerel has now been moved to the amber list in the group's latest update, having been on the green list since before 2011.

"An amber rating means that improvements are needed – in this case, better management to end overfishing of the stock," said Charlotte Coombes, Good Fish Guide manager.