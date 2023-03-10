Jack Crouch has left his role with the Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) to join Scientific Certification Systems (SCS), a third-party auditor for testing and standards development.

Crouch joined SCS in March, according to his LinkedIn page, leaving behind a senior market development manager with the ecolabel. Crouch has worked for MSC for over six years, mostly serving as the MSC's senior commercial manager, co-leading the MSC’s commercial engagement in the United States.

Prior to joining the MSC, Crouch was founder and president of the Wyoming-based Hole Fish company, where he operated a wholesale seafood distribution company.