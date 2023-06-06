Alaska Department of Fish and Game (ADF&G) Commissioner Doug Vincent-Lang has accused certification body the Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) of lowering its requirements to enable Russian fisheries to remain in the certification program, benefitting "the MSC itself and the Putin regime."

"It is nothing short of outrageous that over the last 15 months the MSC has observed Russian actions in Ukraine, assessed the implications for its Russian client fisheries, and chosen a path of accommodation and appeasement," Vincent-Lang, who sent the letter to MSC CEO Rupert Howes May 31, wrote.