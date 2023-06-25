The recommended 20 percent cut to the Barents Sea cod quota announced Thursday did not come as much of a shock to the industry, but with the likelihood of there being less fish to catch next year -- and potentially beyond -- whitefish suppliers are exploring their options.

Morten Jensen, CEO of Insula-owned Norwegian whitefish supplier Nordic Group, told IntraFish the cut was expected, and Norway's Institute of Marine Research previously warned that, if it was not for an administrative rule that mandates it cannot be reduced by more than 20 percent, the quota would have already been slashed much further this year.