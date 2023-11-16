The whitefish harvesting arm of Norwegian salmon farming and wild-fish producer Leroy Seafood Group slid into the red in the third quarter, largely due to lower quotas for its most valuable species, cod, as well as weaker prices for other species.

The division reported a total operating loss of NOK 38 million (€3.2 million/$3.5 million) in the third quarter, compared with a profit of NOK 27 million (€2.3 million/$2.5 million) in the same period a year ago. The loss came despite revenue remaining flat at NOK 658 million (€56.2