Alaska's Bristol Bay red king crab is expected to be in high demand and dominate the US crab market this holiday season.

That's according to longtime seafood consultant Les Hodges, who said in his latest report on the species that about 590 metric tons of finished sections or legs and claws should be produced from this year's small fishery in Alaska’s Bristol Bay commercial red king crab fishery.

Last year, the United States banned imports of Russian-origin seafood, including king crab, in reaction to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.