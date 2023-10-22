Peru's Ministry of Production (Produce) has authorized a 1.682 million metric ton anchovy quota for the second season of 2023 in north central waters, a 26 percent reduction from last year.

The fishery is a key supplier of raw material to the global fishmeal industry.

"It is below a normal quota but above initial speculation estimating a quota of 500,000 metric tons to 1 million metric tons," one industry source told IntraFish.

Hopes raised for second Peru anchovy season start
 Read more

The timing of the announcement shortly after exploratory fishing began at midnight on Oct.