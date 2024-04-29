The new anchovy fishing season in Peru is off to positive start, boosting hopes this year's quota in the key north-central fishery will be harvested.

Peru more than doubled its anchovy quota for the first season of 2024 in the country's north-central waters, a move welcomed by the global fishmeal industry, which is still recovering from the shock cancellation of last year's first fishing season.

After 13 days, the harvest reached 27 percent of the 2.475 million metric ton (676,132 metric tons) quota for the season that began April 16, industry sources told IntraFish.