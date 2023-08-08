A week after Peruvian authorities allowed exploratory anchovy fishing to go ahead in north-central waters in the hope of at least having some sort of season, fishing has been suspended in four areas of the fishing zone.
Jinxed Peru anchovy season suffers fresh blow
Last week, Peruvian authorities gave the green light for 10 days of exploratory anchovy fishing but days later hopes for some sort of season appear to be in jeopardy again.
8 August 2023 4:01 GMT Updated 8 August 2023 4:01 GMT
