The first season's anchovy fishing in Peru's pivotal north-central could still take place with the same previously announced 1.09 million metric ton quota, depending the outcome of scientific expeditions being carried in fishing grounds.
That's the view of Mariano Gutierrez, scientific director at the Humboldt Institute for Marine and Aquaculture Research.
The Humboldt Institute for Marine and Aquaculture Research (IHMA) is a non-profit civil organization that established to carry out basic and applied marine and aquaculture research to promote the sustainable development of fisheries and aquaculture in the marine environment and of continental waters of Peru, according to its website (http://ihma.org.pe/)